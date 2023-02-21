Thousands of traders and commercial drivers at the Agbogbloshie market are set to lose their business as the government transforms the site into a hostel for head porters

The Vice-President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is reportedly spearheading the construction of hostel accommodations and restrooms for head porters (kayayei) at the Agbogbloshie Market in Accra.

Ghana government begins construction of a hostel facility for head porters in Agbogbloshie.

As a result, it is rumoured that over 3,000 traders, commercial drivers, and truck drivers who work at the Western Regional Market and Lorry Station in Agbogbloshie Market are in danger of losing their sources of income.

For the start of the project, foundation digging is now taking place on more than half of the property. The traders and drivers claim to have resided on that plot of land for more than 40 years, but when they arrived at work on Monday, they discovered that their structures had been demolished.

Five cars stationed on the property at the time of the operation were towed to the Accra Metropolitan Assembly's (AMA) office. The drivers claimed that for their vehicles to be released to them, they each had to pay GH¢5,000.

They had no choice but to request aid from two of their members of parliament, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah for Ellembelle and Dorcas Affo-Toffey for Jomoro.

Madam Affo-Toffey said during a meeting with aggrieved traders that when she received the call about the traders and drivers' surprise removal, she phoned the Greater Accra Region Minister, Henry Quartey, who denied being aware of the ejection.

Madam Affo-Toffey meets with aggrieved traders.

She claimed the Minister informed her that Elizabeth Sackey, the Mayor of Accra, was in charge of the area instead of him.

She informed the traders and drivers that what was happening to them also affected her and that she would do all in her power to solve the problem. She also promised they would be given another place even if the land was seized.

