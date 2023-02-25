Celebrated Ghanaian businessman Dr Kwaku Oteng praised his first wife for her steadfast support towards him when he had nothing

The businessman spoke at an occasion to mark his wife's 50th birthday and confessed that she sold yam and rice to cater for him

Several netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions and took to the post's comments to share their thoughts

The Angel Group of Companies CEO, Dr Kwaku Oteng, caused an online stir when he shared how his first wife, Maame Yaa, sold yam and rice to cater for him. He made the revelation at an event to mark her 50th birthday celebration.

Dr Kwaku Oteng praises his first wife. Ghpage TV, GH Gossip and GhanaWeb

Source: UGC

Dr Kwaku Oteng went on to heap more praises on his first wife, recounting how she had to care for the household, like feeding the entire family and buying clothes for the children. He added that they had come a long way as a couple, having married for about 33 years.

The businessman remarked:

My wife has always been a conscientious woman. She says things as they are and gets them off her chest. If you cannot stay with Maame Yaa, you cannot stay with anyone else.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of Dr Kwaku Oteng praising his first wife

Several netizens expressed mixed reactions to the video and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some responses below.

obaa_yaa_boadu commented:

A woman who was with you when you had nothing, and now that you are wealthy, you marry three other wives? Hmmm

stylehubklassic said:

Yet you rewarded her with unfaithfulness by marrying other women. This is disrespect.

uniqueama4real added:

But in all, you went ahead to marry additional wives.

barbie4doll1 remarked:

Only God knows the pain you have put this woman through . Mama, God bless you ❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh