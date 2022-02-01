Reggie Rockstone celebrates wife's birthday with awesome photo; fans react

Reggie Rockstone has taken to social media to flaunt his wife Zilla on the occasion of her birthday

The music icon was seen showing off his wife as he planted a kiss on her cheeks

Not long ago, the couple was seen in their car in a self-recorded video arguing over a case of flirting

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Veteran Ghanaian musician Reginald Yaw Asante Osei famed as Reggie Rockstone has taken to his social media page to celebrate his wife Zilla on her birthday.

Today, February 1, 2022, marks the birthday of the musician and businessman's wife and he could not keep calm about it.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Reggie Rockstone shared a photo of himself and his wife Zilla in a loved-up position.

Photos of Reggie Rockstone and Zilla. Source: Instagram/fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

The photo saw the power couple wearing the same colour of attire as Reggie Rockstone planted a kiss on his wife's cheeks.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Birthday girl Zilla was wearing a dress while her husband was wearing a short-sleeved shirt over a pair of trousers.

He complemented his outfit with a pink hat as he drew close to his wife and planted the kiss on her cheeks while she closed her eyes.

After posting the photo, Reggie Rockstone captioned it:

"KINGS LOVE QUEENS! CHOP KISS ZILLA!! HAPPYBORNDAY!!! YOU ARE LOVED SO MUCH IS WHAT WE WANT YOU TO KNOW❤️#zillarox #oneandonly PICTURE BY THE LEGENDARY @darealclickclak @suitskloset #lifeisapeach JAH BLESS DOC CAN I AN AMEN!!!!"

Celebs and fans react to the post

Many celebs, fans and followers of Reggie Rockstone and his wife took to the comment section to react to the post and also shower praises on Zilla.

abrewa99 came in with the comment:

"Happy birthday Zizi much"

kwaiseypee had this to say:

"I feel there’s love in the air"

ayesemmusic wrote:

"Fav people . Happy birthday king of queens and bless you for having the legend all those yrs"

kbkbmuzic added his comment:

"Happy birthday our wife"

kobby.kyei also noted:

"Happy Birthday mummy"

astrudbruce commented:

"Beautiful love you look good together. Happy birthday Zilla, you’re blessed! Enjoy your day together."

There were many comments that showed that Reggie's wife was truly adored by her husband's colleagues and fans.

Reggie Rockstone goes hard on wife in video for flirting with another man

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Reggie Rockstone and his wife Zilla had been spotted in a new video arguing over a flirtatious encounter.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Reggie Rockstone was accusing his wife of openly flirting with one of their customers who had come from abroad.

According to the musician, the man in question had seen Zilla's wedding ring, yet went on to flirt with her in his presence.

Kwaku Manu cracks ribs as he speaks French with French ambassador

Meanwhile, popular Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has cracked ribs on social media following his meeting with Her Excellency Anne Sophie Avé, the French Ambassador to Ghana.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Kwaku Manu was spotted seated at a table with the French ambassador.

While conversing, the comic actor decided to recount a time he went to an embassy to secure a visa.

Source: YEN.com.gh