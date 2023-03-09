MP for Ashaiman Erenest Norgbey has disclosed that 150 out of the total of 184 residents of the town picked up by the military during a swoop on March 7, 2023, have been released

The legislator disclosed on March 9, 2023, that the remaining 34 are being screened and would be released soon

He said he has spoken to the people released and counselling them to prevent them from any reprisal during their ordeal at the hands of the military

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has released many of the residents of Ashaiman arrested during an intelligence-led operation on March 7, 2023, to find the killers of a young soldier in the area.

The military said it arrested 184 suspects in the brutal swoop that got many people in Ghana condemning the move.

However, the Member of Parliament for the area, Ernest Norgbey, has said 150 of the innocent residents pick up in the swoop have been released.

"As we speak, we have about 34 yet to be released by the military, and they state that they are just screening them. So by the close of today [March 9] we will know whatever outcome may come from the screening," the Ashaiman MP told Citi News on Thursday morning.

He disclosed further that he has met with all the residents who have been released and was counselling them to prevent them from carrying out any reprisals.

"We are going to take charge of the situation and also provide some leadership for them so none of them should take the law into their hands,” Norgbey added.

Armed Forces explains Ashaiman brutality

YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that the Armed Forces released a statement to explain that the raid in Ashaiman on March 7, 2023, was sanctioned by the Military High Command.

The statement, mistakenly dated March 7, 2022, instead of March 7, 2023, said the killers of a young soldier in Ashaiman on March 4 were the target of the operation.

However, many people feel the statement, especially the error in the date, shows it was hurriedly put together amid the public backlash.

Mahama sympathises with victims of Ashaiman brutalities

Meanwhile, former president John Mahama reacted to the military brutality in Ashaiman in a Facebook post on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

He noted that while the killing of the young soldier at Ashaiman is unacceptable, the military operation on March 7, 2023, was also unacceptable.

Mahama appealed to the military to allow the law to work as investigations commence to catch the killers of the young soldier, Imoro Sherrif.

