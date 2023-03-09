John Mahama has reacted to the military brutality in Ashaiman in a Facebook post on Wednesday, March 8, 2023

He noted that while the killing of the young soldier at Ashaiman is unacceptable, the military operation on March 7, 2023, was also unacceptable

Mahama appealed to the military to allow the law to work as investigations commence to catch the killers of the young soldier, Imoro Sherrif

Former president John Mahama has reacted to the military operation in Ashaiman, noting that the swoop on the populous municipality in the Greater Accra region affected many innocent people.

The Ghana Armed Forces released a statement on March 7, 2023, explaining that the Military High Command authorised an operation in parts of Ashaiman to catch the killers of a young military officer on March 4.

Videos and images of the operation gripped the nation and got many condemning the military for heavy-handedness that resulted in the manhandling of innocent people.

Commenting on the issue in a post on Facebook on March 8, 2023, the most likely candidate for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 presidential election said the military could have done things better.

"I am deeply saddened by the death of one of our soldiers, at such a young age, in Ashaiman...As your former Commander in Chief, I do appreciate how such unexpected deaths affect the Force.

"However, I encourage you to exercise restraint and allow due process to investigate, apprehend, prosecute and punish the perpetrator(s) of the dastardly act." he said.

He observed that a lot of the Ashaiman residents and people who work there but were caught up in the brutal military operation were innocent of the killing of the young soldier, identified as Imoro Sherrif.

"The military must, therefore, refrain from meting out extra-judicial justice to them," Mahama's Facebook post said.

