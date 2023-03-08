John Mahama has said he would have retired as a statesman but his love for the country compels him to reconsider leaving active politics

He said he is returning to active politics and possibly be elected as president because Ghana needs rescuing

Mahama made these comments and more on March 4, 2023, when he interacted with party supporters in the Volta Region during a campaign tour

Former president John Dramani Mahama has justified his desire to return to the Flagstaff House, explaining that the country's current economic crisis demands his experience to prevent the economy from collapsing.

He told supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) during a campaign tour of the Volta Region on March 4, 2023, that he had wanted to retire from active politics, but he would not retire a happy man amid the difficulties the country was facing.

John Mahama speaking at a party event (L) and an NDC supporter waving the party flag. Source: Facebook/@JDMahama.

Source: Facebook

"I would have loved to be retired and be doing that easy work but our nation is in crisis. Our nation requires rescuing from a band of people who have destroyed our economy completely. If it were normal times, I would just sit and say let’s select somebody and we all support the person.

"But I will never forgive myself if I did not offer myself and NDC went and did not win the election and we were condemned to stay another four years under NPP. God forbid. It shouldn’t happen," he said.

Mahama says Ghana demands experience not experiments

Mahama says Ghana demands experience not experiments

The former president, who is aspiring to return as President said at the launch of his campaign on March 2, 2023, that he will be the kind of president Ghanaians want.

He also jabbed the current government for being callous to Ghanaians and clueless about how to properly run the country.

Mahama promises to scrap ex gatia

Also, the former president made a promise to stop the payments of ex gratia to Article 71 officeholders during the launch of his campaign.

Speaking on Thursday, March 2, 2023, he said he will begin the process to scrap ex gratia in 2025 if he wins the 2024 presidential polls.

His bold promise stirred some debate on social media because while some believe it is a worthy promise, others doubt his ability to deliver on the promise that demands a major constitutional amendment.

