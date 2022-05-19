The pre-acquisition owners of the Achimota forest lands, the Owoo Family, have reacted to claims that they have been given land in 2016

In a statement, the family said they have not received any land as some media reports have claimed

The family said they are unhappy about some of the comments since a leaked report revealed that portions of the Achimota Forest Reserve have been declassified

The Owoo Family of Osu, the original owners of the vast land that was purchased by the colonial government for the Achimota Forest Reserve, has denied receiving land in 2016.

Breaking their silence in a statement, the family said they are unhappy about the direction of the public discourse on the alleged declassification of the Achimota Forest Reserve by an Executive Instrument (EI).

According to a report by Joy News, the principal elders of the family have issued a statement on Thursday, May 19, 2022, to lament that a grave historical injustice has been done to them.

Land and Natural Resources Minister, Abu Jinapor. Source: Facebook/@Samuel-A-Jinapor

Source: Facebook

“The much talked about August 19, 2016 ceremony which has been erroneously stated in the public as an occasion when the land was released to the Owoo family is false and misleading.

“That ceremony was a sod-cutting ceremony for the development of the Achimota Forest into an Eco-Tourism park. The Owoo family were mere invitees/guests,” portions of the statement said, according to the Joy News report.

The family explained further that the acreage due them was arrived at through a long-standing negotiation that predates the current administration. Some sources say they were given 136 acres.

“This was done with the active involvement of various State technical negotiators and agencies. The Owoo family has petitioned all governments in the fourth republican dispensation and indeed is yet to take possession of any parcel of land to date,” the family said.

The family explained that it has decided to speak on the matter because of the misrepresentations in the media.

The reaction by the family follows a leaked document an Executive Instrument has since May 1, 2022, removed the reserve status on portions of the Achimota Forest Reserve.

The document was first interpreted as an attempt by the current government to sell portions of the reserve for commercial development. However, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Abu Jinapor, swiftly held press engagements to deny the claim.

The government explained that portions of the reserve had been returned to the Owoo Family after persistent petitions and that the removal of the reserve status was to enable the family to develop it.

