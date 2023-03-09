The Cyber Security Authority has raised an alert about a malicious online link that purports to grant access to cash from former president John Dramani Mahama

A statement from the Authority dated March 9, 2023, warned the public against clicking on such links

The CSA said the links steal the PIN numbers and other personal information of unsuspecting members of the public and has advised people to ignore them

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has urged the public to ignore online links promising to grant access to cash from former president John Dramani Mahama.

According to a statement from the authority, these online links circulating on social media are “malicious”.

"The links are mainly distributed through social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and Telegram. The current links in circulation include: - https://vournewclaimsflcom/Mahama2023/ - https: Plyucizr.lcom,Ma haha -2023-Grants," a statement from the CSA dated March 9, 2023, disclosed.

L-R: Creative image depicting electronic cash (Ghana cedis) and former president John D. Mahama. Source: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

According to the Cyber Security Authority, the webpage displayed when people click on the malicious links comes with the message:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"Former President JOHN MANAMA on Feb 1st 2023. Offer a New Grants of 2,000 GHS to individual to support all Citizens and Empower the Youths. My idea for the introduction of this is to make every individual happy and empower our Youth for business and career goals. Get Your Own 2,000 By Filling The Form Below. The JOHN MAHAMA 2,000 GHS New Grant Support for All Ghanians. Applicants are to fill the form below and click on Apply".

Also, a form titled "Mahama's Grant Application Form" will be displayed for interested persons to submit Personally Identifiable Information (PII).

"The harvested PII may be used for phishing attacks and other online fraudulent activities," the statement from the CSA warned.

The Cyber Security Authority said the public must disregard the offer because former president Mahama is not associated with these fake websites.

The statement from the Cyber Security Authority in jpeg. Source: Facebook/@JDMahama

Source: Facebook

I want to retire from politics but Ghana needs me

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story John Mahama said he would have retired as a statesman but his love for the country compels him to reconsider leaving active politics.

He said he is returning to active politics and possibly be elected as president because Ghana needs rescuing.

Mahama made these comments and more on March 4, 2023, when he interacted with party supporters in the Volta Region during a campaign tour.

The former president is hoping to win NDC presidential primaries on May 13, 2023, to enable stand for the national elections in December 2024 on the ticket of the opposition party.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh