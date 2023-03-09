Famous Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya caused an online stir when he shared photos of a magnificent estate belonging to a Ugandan man

Wode Maya showed the young man's massive residence by a water body, the office, the living room and the cinema

The popular YouTuber added that the house sits on 11 acres of lakefront land, and the Ugandan has seven speedboats

Celebrated Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya opened the eyes of many netizens to how well some Africans lived. He posted photos of a stunning residence belonging to a young Ugandan man.

Wode Maya shares photos of a young Ugandan's stunning residence.

Source: Twitter

Wode Maya confessed that the Ugandan's property sat on 11 acres of lakefront land and had impressive features like a gorgeous office, stunning room, tennis court and a cinema. He added that the man also had seven speedboats for cruising on the lake.

Wode Maya cruises on one of the speedboats.

Source: Twitter

Netizens react to the photos of the stunning residence

Several netizens expressed mixed reactions to the opulence displayed at the magnificent property and took to the post's comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some responses below.

@SAMMEX90 said:

Don’t be fooled that is the president @KagutaMuseveni’s house at the expense of stolen poor Uganda taxpayers money, and that seated with you is just a proxy managing Museveni’s corrupt empire

@OkeloJavan commented:

There can’t be children in that living room otherwise, it will take them an hour to change that look!

@iamboylost remarked:

This is Hamis Kigundu, one of our Ugandan billionaires ❤️❤️. Thanks for the visit, Mr Wode. I love the beautiful work you are doing in Africa, much respect ✊

@Mary03256022 added:

Maya came back to Uganda to interview a senior land grabber! Hope he opened up on how he acquired land

Wode Maya unveils 5-bedroom mansion worth $1 million, which has a studio for creatives

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how Wode Maya, a content creator, unveiled his new lavish home worth $1 million. According to the Ghanaian YouTuber, the five-bedroom house will accommodate a workspace for content creators. Bloggers, vloggers, and internet influencers were invited to the YouTuber's housewarming celebration to show the house off officially.

Source: YEN.com.gh