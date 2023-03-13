It has emerged that four out of the six suspects picked up over the murder of the young soldier, Imoro Sherrif, have no permanent place of abode

They have therefore been denied bail by the Ashaiman District Court which heard their case on Monday, March 13, 2023

The case has been adjourned by the court to March 27, 2023, for the hearing to continue

The Ashaiman District Court has remanded all six persons arrested over the stabbing to death of a young soldier, Imoro Sherrif, on March 4, 2023.

Presided judge, Simon Gaga, remanded all the suspects in police custody on Monday, March 13, 2023, after the prosecutor made a convincing statement to that effect.

According to a Daily Graphic report published on March 13, the defence counsel for four of the six accused persons, Abdul Fatawu Alhassan, pleaded with the court to release them since they were not directly linked to the murder of 24-year-old Sherrif.

The four, Yussif Mohammed, Abdul Gafaru Abdul Karim, Safianu Musah alias Dayorgu and Ibrahim Abdul Rakib, allegedly bought a phone stolen from the murdered soldier.

It was the attempt to steal the phone that led to the death of the young soldier.

However, the state prosecutor fought the bail request on grounds that the four suspects have no permanent place of abode.

The lack of a permanent place of abode implies that it could prove difficult to locate them if they are released and they decided to go into hiding again.

The two others facing murder charges, Samuel Tetteh and Abubakar Saddick, will not get bail because of the nature of their charges. Persons charged with murder hardly make bail.

The next court date for the accused persons has been set for March 27, 2023.

What doctor’s report says killed Imoro Sherrif

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that police have explained in detail the events leading to the gruesome murder of a young soldier at Ashaiman Taifa.

Police said in a statement on March 12, 2023, that the two key suspects Samuel Tetteh and Abubakar Sadick attacked the soldier in an attempt to steal his phone.

But during a struggle that ensued, one of the suspects allegedly stabbed the soldier in the arm causing the young soldier to bleed to death.

The statement by the police did not corroborate earlier reports that the attackers of the soldier did so because of a feud over a lady.

