An associate professor at the University of Ghana Kwadwo Appiagyei-Atua has raised concerns about Nana Akufo-Addo's silence on the Ashaiman military incident

He said on March 11, 2023, that the attack on innocent civilians of the town following the death of a young soldier worsens the relationship between the military and civilians

Many experts and opinion leaders have condemned the military action in Ashaiman on March 7, 2023

A respected academic at the University of Ghana, Legon, has said Nana Akufo-Addo's silence over the military brutalities in Ashaiman on March 7, 2024, has dire consequences for the country.

Kwadwo Appiagyei-Atua, an associate professor of Law at the university, said already the attack on innocent civilians is bad for Ghana's democracy, hence the president's silence worsens the situation.

A shot from one of the towns the military stormed on March 7, and Prof Kwadwo Appiagyei-Atua. Source: Facebook/@univofgh, Twitter/@utvghana

Speaking to Joy News on Saturday, March 11, 2023, Prof Appiagyei-Atua predicted the next US State Department or Freedom House report on Ghana would capture it and this will most likely lower the country's democratic index.

"The buck stops with the President, he’s the Commander-in-Chief and he himself has said it before that in such situations that is what should happen," Prof Appiagyei-Atua said before adding that Akufo-Addo's silence worsens the civilian-military relations.

Military personnel numbering about 50 stormed some areas of Ashaiman like Official Town and Taifa and their environs with arms, armoured vehicles and helicopters allegedly to apprehend the killers of a young soldier, Imoro Sherrif, on March 4, 2023.

Videos that trended on social media showed the military manhandling civilian suspects. Other videos also showed various forms of assault marks on the bodies of residents who say they know nothing about the soldier's killing.

Prof Appiagyei Atua said after the Ejura incident that did not result in any known punishment for the military personnel who shot live ammunition into a crowd of protesters, the bad relationship between the military and civilians could have dire consequences in the future.

"There has been a pattern of brutality. And what is very important to note is that in this case, in the Wa case, and to some extent the Ejura case and so on the soldiers may have gone on a frolic of their own," he warned.

Ashaiman group demands apology from Akufo-Addo

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in an earlier story that a pressure group made some demands following the widely-condemned military action at Ashaiam.

The group, Ashaiman Lives Matter, said the president, Nana Akufo-Addo, must apologise on behalf of the Ghana Armed Forces.

In a statement dated on March 9, 2023, the group said innocent people beaten and manhandled during the military swoop to find the killers of a soldier on March 4 should be compensated.

