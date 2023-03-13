Police have explained in detail the events leading to the gruesome murder of a young soldier at Ashaiman, Imoro Sherrif, on March 4, 2023

Police said in a statement on March 12, 2023, that two suspects Samuel Tetteh and Abubakar Sadick attacked the soldier in an attempt to steal his phone

But during a struggle that ensued, one of the suspects allegedly stabbed the soldier in the arm causing the young soldier to bleed to death

The statement by the police did not corroborate earlier reports that the attackers of the soldier did so because of a feud over a lady

Police have released a detailed report on the murder of a young soldier, Imoro Sherrif, at Ashaiman on March 4, 2023, putting to rest wild rumours surrounding the incident.

Although initial reports had claimed that the 24-year-old military personnel was attacked and later murdered over a girl, a detailed report by police released on March 12, 2023, suggests petty thieves committed the heinous crime.

Although police explained in the statement that Imoro Sherrif visited a female friend at Ashaiman Newtown at about 10:30 pm on March 3, 2023, and left the place in the middle of the night at about 01:30 am, on March 4, 2023, there was no mention of the girl being the motivation for the fatal attack on the soldier.

"Further investigation has established that suspects Samuel Tetteh and Abubakar Sadick at about 1:45 am on 4th March 2023, attacked the deceased at Taifa Ashaiman in an attempt to rob him of his phone and a backpack," police said.

However, the late Imoro Sherrif, according to police resisted the move to rob him and struggled with the two young men.

But Samuel Tetteh pulled out a knife and stabbed the military personnel in the arm, snatched his phone and bolted leaving him with the knife stuck in his arm, police explained.

A pathologist later confirmed on March 8, 2023, that Imoro Sherrif died due to a major blood vessel that was cut during the stabbing.

Two other suspects, Ibrahim Abdul Rakib and Safianu Musah, have also been arrested for their involvement in the crime. Police said Ibrahim sold the Imoro Sherrif's phone to Safianu.

Police have explained that Safianu is being evasive about the whereabouts of the stolen. He claims it has been sold to one Yussif Mohammed and later to another person, Abdul Gafaru Abdul Karim.

"Both suspects have been arrested and are assisting the investigation to recover the phone," the statement said.

Soldiers storm Ashaiman over murder of their colleague

YEN.com.gh reported in an earlier story that social media, especially Twitter, went wild with photos and videos of military brutality against residents of Official Town and Taifa, two suburbs of Ashaiman.

The videos show armed military personnel beating up some residents, while others capture armoured military vehicles, including helicopters, roaming the town.

The brutalities that ensued and captured on videos and photos have been widely condemned.

The military explained after a public backlash that their men stormed the town to apprehend the killers of Imoro Sherrif.

