Police and members of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) clashed on Monday, March 27, 2023, resulting in fisticuffs

A trending video shows personnel of the two security agencies engaged in violent physical contact, amid the cocking of guns

An eyewitness told a radio station later that the incident ensued when a police dispatcher rider stopped a bullion van and a military escort on a busy street at the Accra business street

There was pandemonium at the Greater Accra Regional Police Headquarters when heavily armed soldiers stormed there on Monday, March 27, 2023.

Videos of the incident circulating on social media capture some police and soldiers throwing punches, while others shoved each other around in public.

The reason for the public show of force between the two important national security forces is unclear, however, the incident was captured by the smartphones of surprised members of the public who witnessed the incident.

A man claiming to be an eyewitness of the event, Thomas Moro, told a local radio station, Accra FM on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, that he saw police rush onto the soldiers who had just gotten down from a military pick-up truck.

According to him, the military truck had been escorting the white bullion van.

Thomas explained that before the fight between the police and the soldiers, the bullion van and the military pick-up were travelling at top speed in front of the police headquarters in an attempt to enter the CBD through the road in front of the Central Motor and Traffic Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police.

But the speeding bullion van of the military escort was blocked by a police dispatch rider at the intersection, probably for using that route or speeding. It is not yet clear why police dispatch rider stopped the vehicles.

But the military did not take kindly to the show of authority by the police dispatch rider.

Thomas Moro, described as a sports journalist, said although he saw that the military escort explain that they were on duty, the dispatch rider refused to give way.

It is at his point that the military guys also showed their strength by heckling the dispatch rider. Other dispatch riders standing by didn't also like that one of their colleagues doing is job has been hit so they also took a stand.

Thomas said there was a cocking of guns from the soldiers, which suddenly caused ordinary citizens standing by or passing by the incident that happened in the usually crowded business district to disperse.

Thomas explained that because the police barrack was close, other police officers quickly rushed to the scene with guns and then there was more cocking.

The eyewitness told Accra FM in Twi that the police got the military guy who heckled the dispatch rider arrested and put behind bars at the regional headquarters cells.

But the matter didn't end there, Thomas narrated.

He said the other military officers also called for reinforcement, specifically to have their arrested counterpart released.

Thomas said knowing how brutal personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) can be when one of their colleagues is in trouble, the police also armed themselves to the teeth in anticipation of the military reinforcement that had been requested.

Then when the reinforcement came, they were flatly prevented from entering the police headquarters, leading to the throwing of punches and other violent physical contacts between the police and soldiers.

It is not clear how as an eyewitness he got this intel, but Thomas Moro claimed that it took the intervention of one military colonel to calm down the armed police officers and the release of the military personnel arrested for heckling the police dispatch rider.

He said there were no major injuries by members of the two security agencies.

Reaction of Ghanaians about viral video

Many Ghanaians have expressed disgust about the video on Facebook. These are some of the reactions in the comments section of the video posted by Accra FM.

Solomon Kwame said:

"Very soon they will go and beat IGP himself."

Kofi Obeng also expressed fear:

"Under who's government and leadership all these beautiful things happening very sad hummmm"

Nii Nii recalled the recent Ashaiman incident:

"They will come like the way they went to Ashaiman."

Dzigbordi Prince's comment was short:

"Very sad."

GAF spokesperson claims Ghanaians are happy with Ashaiman raid

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that a spokesperson for the Ghana Armed Forces disclosed that some Ghanaians have commended the military operation in Ashaiman that received condemnation over reports of brutalities.

Brigadier General Aggrey Quashie, the Director General of the Public Affairs directorate told PR practitioners at an event that some residents of Ashaiman feel the operation was needed to stop the violent activities by recalcitrant members of the community.

Meanwhile, some experts fear the incident could reflect negatively on Ghana's global peace and security indices.

