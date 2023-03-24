A spokesperson for the Ghana Armed Forces has disclosed that some Ghanaians have commended the military operation in Ashaiman that received condemnation over reports of brutalities

Brigadier General Aggrey Quashie, the Director General of the Public Affairs directorate told PR practitioners at an event that some residents of Ashaiman feel the operation was needed to stop the violent activities by recalcitrant members of the community

Meanwhile, some experts fear the incident could reflect negatively on Ghana's global peace and security indices

A big shot in the Ghana Armed Forces has disclosed that many Ghanaians have approached him to commend the military operation in Ashaiman on March 7, 2023.

Brigadier General Aggrey Quashie, the Director General of the Public Affairs directorate of the GAF made the disclosure recently despite the videos and photos that captured many human rights violations.

"I am not defending or justifying our actions but the number of calls that I have received and the institution have received, thanking us for the actions in Ashaiman, you won’t believe it," he said.

According to a Joy News report, he made the comments when he addressed PR practitioners at IPR annual general meeting. The event that brought PR gurus together was held at Kwahu-Nkwatia in the Eastern Region.

Brutal Ashaiman military operation

Not long ago, social media, especially Twitter, buzzed with photos and videos of military brutality against residents of Official Town, a suburb of Ashaiman on March 7.

The videos show armed military personnel beating up some residents, while others capture armoured military vehicles, including helicopters, roaming the town.

Reports indicate that the assault by the military personnel is in response to an alleged stabbing to death of a young soldier in Ashaiman.

The military later explained that the aim of the operation was not to brutalise residents, but it was an intelligence-led operation to fish out the killers of the young military personnel, Imoro Sherrif.

Some Ghanaians have thanked the Armed Forces for the operation

Speaking at the IPR event, the Director-General of the GAF Public Affairs directorate said some members of the public have requested that military men be sent to their communities in Ashaiman to conduct a similar operation on recalcitrant neighbours.

"People are asking us ‘General, when will you do that again?’ Because, if you live within that enclave and at certain times of the day you couldn’t go to certain areas and these things happen, you will appreciate,” General Quarshie praised his men.

Ashaiman military brutality bad for Ghana’s image

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that an associate professor at the University of Ghana, Kwadwo Appiagyei-Atua, raised concerns about Nana Akufo-Addo's silence on the Ashaiman military incident.

He said on March 11, 2023, that the attack on innocent civilians of the town following the death of a young soldier worsens the relationship between the military and civilians.

Many experts and opinion leaders have also condemned the military action in Ashaiman.

