A gentleman and a lady who appear to be a couple has caused a massive shake on social media

This was after they joined a viral trend that showed people and how they transformed within a specific number of years

For the couple, their change appeared to be about their genders and this amazed and excited netizens who have been reacting to this online

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A man and a lady who appear to be a couple showed their transformation in what was said to have happened within a period of five years.

In a video that was shared on the verified Twitter handle of @Naija_PR, the couple, whose identities are withheld, looked to have changed their sexuality over the period.

In the first set of pictures, they were a regular man and a woman, but the subsequent pictures showed both of them dressed as women, which is the portion that amazed many netizens.

Couple change from man and woman to woman and woman in 5 years Photo credit: @Naija_PR

Source: UGC

Reactions to the 5-year transformation video on social media

Below are some of the comments that trailed the viral video that has been heaping reactions on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

@izzy_shady04 said:

Well I guess I'm happy for them

@DadaBoyDenzel indicated:

The vibes was there from the beginning. Expected it

@LittyDavey mentioned:

Thank God they didn't stop knacking.. Na that one for pain me pass.. Nonsense

@_Ohlamide stated:

Abi na the girl dey be head of the house coz this guy no really wan wear feminine dress oo

@WALASE22 added:

He always had the tendency. Look at the first picture, how he stood and the way he smiled

Watch the video below:

Couple recreate old memories in video after their life changed in just 5 years

In a similar story, an encouraging video that uses photos to demonstrate how much their tale has evolved in just five years is stirring up quite a stir on TikTok.

The couple could be seen in the first set of images displayed in the movie living happily despite being in a run-down structure.

However, a short while later, they displayed images of their current living conditions in hotel-style rooms with lovely interior design.

The video has inspired social media users in more ways than one. In the video's comment section, many of them expressed their excitement. These are a few of them.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh