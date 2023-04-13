Reactions have trailed a video of a Ghanaian dad who called out Wesley Grammar School over their rules

In a video, the man wondered why his child would be denied access to the school simply because he arrived late

Netizens who reacted to the video sided with the school authorities on the actions taken

A video of a Ghanaian father lamenting bitterly over the rules set by Wesley Grammar School regarding student arrival on campus has got tongues wagging.

In a video on TikTok, the man whose voice could only be heard said he brought his child, who is in form 2, to school only to be told that his boy will not be allowed entry to the campus because of lateness.

Ghanaian father complains after school turns child away because of lateness Photo credit: Wesley Grammar School/Facebook @sogahburns/ TikTok

The man who filmed the entrance of the school where other students were also standing said his child arrived fifty-four minutes late but had been asked to wait outside because he failed to comply with the arrival time which was 4 pm.

Obviously unhappy, the man wondered whether the school authorities are aware of the fact that some students live outside Accra hence meeting the reporting time might be a problem.

He also wanted to find out whether the Ministry of Education is aware of the actions of the school authorities.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked over 200 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the video of the angry father

It remains unclear whether the video was a recent one however netizens, in their reaction, have said that the man has nothing to be angry about because school rules are meant to be followed.

nhatural1 reacted:

Just be discipline. You knew the reporting time yet you were late. And you are here to blame who for your indiscipline??

S I r N a n a added:

you have been given time to report. you set off from you location considering your time of travel. lateness should not be countenanced

sophielove stated:

Every school has it rules, why did you not let your ward leave home early, lets all learn to be discipline and be at places on time

Nii Ogbamey replied:

This is a flimsy excuse… my girl goes to Akosombo.. so u know what time she left home for the station.. They must learn to be discipline that’s all

