A video showing the adorable moment three pretty soldiers were dancing has triggered reactions online

The soldiers displayed amazing dance moves despite being in their uniform and at work

Netizens who reacted to the video have heaped praises on the ladies for their nice dance moves

A beautiful video showing three pretty ladies in the United States Army dancing while at work has triggered nice responses from netizens online.

The TikTok video began with one of the soldiers dancing and shaking her body to one of the viral TikTok tunes.

As she danced and wiggled her waist, two of her other colleagues who were in uniforms joined her to form a dance team.

3 female soldiers dance beautifully in a video Photo credit: @alanaajohnson/ TikTok

The beautiful dance moves of the soldiers made it apparent that they had been practising for some time now.

At the time of writing the report, the video had garnered over 200,000 likes and 3000 likes.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the dance moves of the 3 pretty soldiers

Netizens who reacted to the video commended the 3 pretty soldiers for their dance moves and also for serving their country with joy.

kaitunaemeres said:

Love it great job …. They understood the assignment

MR BALLAH added:

I enjoyed watching this clean fun great moves ladies

Darlinoscky Asterix-oda replied:

the Girl on the middle killing it, i like her vibe

Joojo Manuel stated:

Am in love with these ladies y’all got the vibe.

