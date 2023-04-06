PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

An inspirational video is causing a great stir on TikTok as it captures images that show how much their story changed in the space of only 5 years.

In the first batch of photos that were shown in the video, the lady and her man were seen in a dilapidated building but still living their life with joy.

However, just moments later, they showed photos that depict their present realities in hotel-standard rooms with beautiful interior decor.

Couple who moved from grass to grace in different photos Photo credit: @kuhle_jita

Source: TikTok

Social media users have not only been inspired by the video. Many of them expressed their excitement in the comment section of the video. Below are some of them.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaians react to video of couple who moved from grass to grace

Check out some of the reactions shared in the comment section of the heartwarming video shared on kuhle_jita below.

mwend.ee_ indicated:

unfortunately not everyone has the same luck you stay patient they replace you instantly I guess we just love blindly

user9203010650304 mentioned:

this is humbling and now i am more hopeful than i've ever been. i'm still the beforewith 100% determination. tnx guys

Kuhle Jita Mayikana stated:

Wooooow I’m so happy to hear this, I always share with purpose and i’m happy to know that it’s doing the impact ❤️

Watch the video below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh