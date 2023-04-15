A new mosquito vector named Anopheles Stephensi has been detected in Ghana

In a release, the GHS assured the public that it is putting in measures to ensure that it contains the spread of the new mosquito vector

It also appealed to the public to take their health safety very seriously by protecting themselves against mosquito bites

The Ghana Health Service(GHS) has put everyone on high alert after it served notice of the presence of a new mosquito vector in the country.

A release by the GHS revealed that the mosquito vector which is known as Anopheles Stephensi was first confirmed in March 2023 after samples were taken from Tuba and Dansoman in the Greater Accra Region.

The GHS revealed that the new mosquito vector is unique as it is able to breed in many sources such as ponds, swamps, marshes, artificial containers, and other man-made container spots.

Not only can it spread fast and adapt to different climatic conditions, but it can also survive in extremely high temperatures during the dry season when malaria transmission usually declines hence posing challenges to its control.

In the meantime, the GHS says a task force has been set to among other things, enhance larval source management nationwide, improve the country's laboratory and human capacity to identify Anopheles stephensi and intensity community engagement and sensitization at all levels.

The release concluded with an appeal to the public to put in measures to protect themselves from mosquito bites.

"We wish to assure the public that the Ghana Health Service, together with all stakeholders, will work assiduously to curtail the impact of Anopheles stephensi" the statement reads.

