A customer was charged more than GH¢200 as tax after buying one plate of rice and some other items

The bill has caused a massive shake on social media, drawing the attention of Tax Law Ghana's Twitter handle

According to @taxlawgh, some of the taxes charged on the bill do not go to the government but to the restaurant itself

A bill given to a customer by Johnny D Asomeni, a server at The Brasserie, a restaurant in Ghana, is causing a massive stir on social media.

A photo of the bill shows that the unnamed customer purchased one plate of fried rice and one prawn with a Jam Jar by the bottle.

Twitter user Dr Sey Kekessie initially shared the photo on social media, adding that the tax rates in Ghana are too high.

Ghana's high taxes shown on restaurant bill

Source: Instagram

The total cost of the meal itself was GH¢616.20, but the taxes brought the amount to GH¢818.93, which means the charges contributed a difference of GH¢202.73.

What Tax Law Ghana says about high taxes in restaurants

The verified handle of Tax Law Ghana quoted the tweet with an explanation, indicating that some of the bills charged do not go to the government.

In their words:

"We pay several taxes in Ghana. But before anyone gets angry about this, where you decide to eat also counts. The “SC” and “SUR” you see here both do not go to the Government. The restaurant keeps these. The “SC” we see here is most likely a “Service Charge”

Ghanaians react to the viral photo showing high tax rates in restaurants

Check out some social media users' comments about the post below.

@JhayBobby said:

Tell us one good reason why we still paying Covid tax in this country. Whiles the govern never gave any of its citizens Covid funds relief. Don’t talk about free water and free electricity.

@g_ohmzy indicated:

How do these restaurants and businesses that take these taxes on behalf of government report it to government? How checks the quantity of products they have sold and tallies it with what they have to pay to government? How long does those monies stay with them?

@legenDerrydean mentioned:

In some countries you can decline to pay service charges and other Restaurant-imposed charges. Ghanaians should have the power to decline such charges as well.

GH lady charged GH₵2,529 for 3 noodles and drinks

In a similar report, social media buzzed when three friends from Ghana, one of whom appears to go by the name of Patience, released a bill from a restaurant they chose not to name.

The bill returned with a total of GH 2,529 despite only being for three plates of noodles, two beverages, one Moet Rose, and one order of fried calamari.

One of the women called the cuisine a "nonsense meal," implying that it was not as lovely as one might think, which made several people laugh on social media.

