Ron Kenoly has raised eyebrows following his decision to relocate to Ghana from the United States

The gospel singer says he sees Ghana as his ancestral home hence the decision

Netizens remain divided in their opinions on the announcement by the veteran musician

American gospel musician Ron Kenoly has got tongues wagging on social media after he revealed plans to relocate to Ghana and also apply for Ghanaian citizenship.

The veteran gospel singer made this revelation when he was speaking with TV3 on the sidelines of the Harvest Praise concert held on April 10th.

“My purpose of being here is to become a resident of Ghana and eventually become a citizen of Ghana”

“For the last week, I’ve been filling out forms and documents to gain residency and eventually to be your brother, a Ghanaian citizen” as quoted on 3news.com.

He explained that Ghana is his ancestral home adding “I believe that Ghana is one of the welcoming nations in terms of people and social situations. It is most welcoming to those people who have experienced the Diaspora”

Ghanaians react to the plans by Ron Kenoly

The disclosure by the popular musician has triggered reactions from Ghanaians with many sharing varied opinions on the matter.

Some netizens in their reactions have lauded the move by Ron Kenoly saying he has made the right decision.

Abigail Aninakwah replied to TV3 Ghana's post

You're welcome sir. Our homeland is peaceful and engaging for the aged and you won't need to find yourself in hospice among other things

Kusiele Ziem wrote:

Me that's trying to relocate to America nu, no one is writing about it.

Others also expressed surprise as to why an American would want to settle in Ghana when Ghanaians are eager to move to the US in search of greener pastures.

Laud Caleb stated:

My people kindly advise him ohhh. He can come and leave. As for relocating, we can promise him anything ohhh

Onestone Light added:

Dey play. GRA go start chasing u den ur eyes go clear

Source: YEN.com.gh