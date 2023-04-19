The EOCO has released a full list of some 95 luxury vehicles it has seized over suspicion that they were stolen from overseas and brought into Ghana

The list of the seized vehicles published on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, shows that the all-new Mercedes-Benz 'Maybach' and the latest models of the expensive Range Rover

Last year, EOCO disclosed that an operation on December 9 that resulted in the seizure of some vehicles at some garages in Accra was done in collaboration with the FBI

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghana’s Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has seized some 95 expensive vehicles suspected to have been stolen from overseas countries and brought into the country.

A press statement issued by the law enforcement agency said the dealerships where the luxury vehicles were seized would have to present authentic documents covering the vehicles before they would be released to them.

EOCO set May 3, 2023, as the deadline for owners to show proof that they acquired the vehicles genuinely.

The Mercedes 'Maybach' at a showroom in January 2023 and the Range Rover Velar Se R-Dynamic P250. Source: Getty Images and Facebook/@Mohamed Gamal

Source: UGC

A list accompanying the EOCO statement show that latest Range Rovers and expensive Mercedes-Benz Maybachs are among the seized vehicles.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Kindly note that after 3rd May 2023, EOCO will take steps to have those vehicles confiscated in accordance with the law,” the statement stressed.

Nat Geo documentary uncovers syndicate shipping stolen luxury cars from Ghana to US

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh reported that An American television station, Nat Geo, released a documentary exposing the illegal acts of a syndicate that smuggles stolen cars to Ghana from the US.

The video documentary revealed that people affiliated with the syndicate had amassed wealth as a result of engaging in this business.

Social media reactions to the explosive documentary show massive disappointment in the activities of these syndicates.

FBI and EOCO retrieve "stolen cars" from US and Canada and brought to Ghana

Also, in 2022, YEN.com.gh reported that EOCO disclosed that an operation on December 9 that resulted in the seizure of some vehicles at some garages in Accra was done in collaboration with the FBI.

EOCO explained in a statement that all 37 vehicles removed from the garages were suspected to have been stolen from US and Canada and brought to Ghana.

Before EOCO announced the collaboration with the FBI, car importers had been complaining about unexplained raids at their garages.

The car importers told the public that some 300 vehicles they had invested in were unjustifiably seized by the law enforcement agency.

The importers also suggested that the number of cars EOCO claimed to have seized (only 37) was far lower than the 300 actually seized over suspicion of being stolen.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh