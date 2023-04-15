An American television station, Nat Geo, has released a documentary video exposing the illegal acts of a syndicate that smuggles stolen cars to Ghana from the US

The documentary revealed that people affiliated with the syndicate had amassed wealth as a result of engaging in this business

Netizens who reacted to the documentary expressed their disappointment in the activities of these syndicates

A syndicate that deals in the smuggling of stolen cars from the US to Ghana has opened up on how it conducts its illegal business.

This comes after National Geographic (Nat Geo), an American television channel, opened an investigation on the matter to ascertain how such criminal groups operate.

In a documentary sighted by YEN.com.gh on YouTube, a journalist with Nat Geo Mariana van Zeller, who led the investigation, held an interview with two members of the syndicate in Ghana and was briefed on the process involved in arranging for cars stolen in the US to be shipped to the Tema Port in Ghana.

A member of the criminal group claimed that because of the high cost of duty on high-end cars at Tema Port, they often hired someone to hack the payment systems at the port to avoid paying the required import duties.

One of the members, who identified himself as Ivan, said although the business was illegal, it had created wealth for many people.

There are top guys that are in the business now; the stolen cars business. This is how some family generations have made money,” Ivan told the journalist.

Watch the documentary on stolen cars shipped from US to Ghana below:

Ghanaians React to Documentary on Stolen Cars Shipped to Ghana from US

Social media users who reacted to the video expressed concerns over the actions of the syndicate.

FOenthusia stated

Being from Ghana I can say that the parts highlighted in the documentary are possibly true, I have heard so many stories of how these luxury cars are being stolen and driven by "fraud boys".

Paa Nyan replied:

On my recent trip to Ghana, I saw a car on a lot with a Virginia plate. I said to myself this was stolen. On the Mercedes that Ivan showed, it could be true that it wasn't stolen but an accident car that has been fixed. Most of the salvage cars that are sold at auctions end up in third-world countries to be fixed.

Dante Valdizán added:

Ghana is just one country where stolen cars from Newark end up. Nigeria is another hot spot where high-end vehicles have a high demand. I wonder if these cars go further than these 2 countries.

Police arrest carjacking and robbery syndicate

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a special intelligence-led police operation had exposed an organised crime syndicate notorious for various thefts across the country.

The syndicate is believed to be responsible for carjacking, robbery, murder, and other violent crimes in Ghana.

A statement by the police on its social media handles also announced the arrest of 12 members of the gang, adding that the operation to get the syndicate arrested lasted months as it was done between July 2022 and January 2023.

