Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu Alexander Afenyo-Markin has urged teachers not to indoctrinate students with their political ideologies

He said while the run-up to the 2024 elections will ramp up political discourses, teachers should avoid imposing their political views on their students

He has urged teachers to use the laptops he distributed to them to prepare adequately for class

The Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for the Effutu constituency, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has warned teachers against indoctrinating students with their political ideologies in the run-up to the 2024 elections.

He was speaking at a ceremony to distribute laptops to teachers within the Effutu Municipality as part of his one-teacher-one-laptop initiative.

Afenyo-Markin says teachers should not encourage politics of insults in the classroom.

Source: Getty Images

According to the MP, propagating one’s political ideology in the classroom polarises the educational setting, pitting students against each other.

He said this promotes anger amongst students, making the environment inconducive for teaching and learning.

He said that while teachers may have political views and opinions as the 2024 elections approach, views should not be imposed on students.

He said that when political ideologies are discussed in class, the teacher must be a neutral arbiter, allowing students to express their views on national issues equally and freely to avoid acrimony.

Afenyo-Markin also urged teachers not to engage in or promote a politics of insults, as these may be detrimental to political discourse and polarise the classroom.

He said that at the end of the day, the teacher should be able to ensure that politics are discussed in a safe and respectful environment and that no hard feelings are generated and extended outside the classroom.

Afenyo-Markin urges teachers to research more

Meanwhile, Afenyo-Markin also urged the teachers to use their tablets well.

He explained that in a rapidly changing world, it was important for teachers to stay abreast of the times and prepare adequately to meet their student's educational needs.

He urged teachers to research and impart knowledge to their wards to ensure the quality of students produced from their classrooms is high.

UG Vice-Chancellor presents students with laptops

YEN.com.gh reported that the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, has presented thirty-six (36) laptops to some students of the esteemed institution.

The exercise forms part of the Vice-Chancellor's "One Student, One Laptop" initiative, which aims to bridge the digital literacy gap on campus.

The Vice-Chancellor presented the laptops at the Cedi Conference Centre.

The "One Student, One Laptop" initiative is a forward-thinking program that seeks to provide most students with laptops.

It is the initiative of the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Nana Aba Appiah Amfo.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh