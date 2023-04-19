A shop owner at an undisclosed location in Ghana secured their local shop with 23 strong-looking padlocks

In addition to that, the shop was also secured by strong metal rods and chains to fortify the security system even more

Social media users have been wondering what at all the shop contains that needs so much protection

The manner in which a Ghanaian shop owner secured their goods has generated numerous reactions on social media as it got many wondering what was in the container.

In a video that was shared publicly by the TikTok user @sweetindeescateringseriv, the shop was secured firmly with 23 different padlocks beside the chains and metal bars that were also used.

The video was recorded by a surprised bypasser who was heard in the background asking what at all the owner sells that they found the need to secure it so much.

Shop with more than 20 padlocks Photo credit: Hill Street Studios via Getty Images; @sweetindeescateringseriv via TikTok

Source: UGC

He also wondered how long it would take to lock and open the shop daily and asked if it was worth it.

Another gentleman said sarcastically in the video:

"My brother, I think part of the Bank of Ghana money is sitting there in the shop. Otherwise, what's the need for this".

Ghanaians react to video of shop secured with 23 padlocks

The video heaped many comments aside from likes and shares. Below are some of the remarks YEN.com.gh gathered.

Pius Appiah465 commented:

I thought we were having bullion vans only initially,not knowing them sanna get bullion shops too there

DjanEmmanuel7447 indicated:

This one, if she wants to open the shop at 8am, then she has to be there around 6am

Student Nutritionist ‍⚕️ mentioned:

Bank of Ghana koraa one padlock na Makola market store

Francis Oxford A Nyame said:

I remember I resigned from my rice boy boy job because of this. when we close I need to lock 14 padlocks a day

Watch the video below:

