A Ghanaian couple, Elieson and Naa Ayorkor, had their traditional marriage ceremony in an unconventional way

It appears that the groom could not travel in time for the ceremony and so it was held on Zoom

The two were joyous as they went through the event and even danced together at some point

Elieson and Naa Ayorkor, a Ghanaian couple, had their traditional marriage ceremony online, as they were unable to meet physically for the event.

The background in a video that surfaced on social media depicts a marriage setting with beautifully decorated chairs, which suggests that the man was supposed to make it to the venue but was hindered by an unavoidable set of circumstances.

In spite of being unable to meet in person, the couple's joy was not reduced as they beamed with smiles and joy while going through the online event.

Couple at their Zoom wedding Photo credit: @officialokokobioko

The video has excited netizens and given many a refreshing thought that anything is possible in this digital age.

Ghanaians react to video of couple getting married on Zoom

Some of the interesting thoughts shared in the comment section of the video have been put together and can be seen below.

Hagar Agyemang said:

Your reasons behind your choices are valid, I have no right joining in the mockery bandwagon. To the beautiful couple celebrating love inspite of limitations, here's a hearty congratulations . Wishing you speedy process to joining together physically, may God richly bless your marriage ❤️

Asem Bonney indicated:

Some societies have lost the discernment needed to grasp the meaning of this occasion!

Richmond Pakorich Pokoo stated: ·

Well I have done more advanced one the groom was in china bride was in usa and family gathered here in Ghana

Watch the video below:

