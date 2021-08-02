A Ghanaian iPhone retail company IgoodsghGhana Limited has been attacked by robbers

A CCTV footage recorded at about 3 am showed how the shop was broken into & all the items looted away

Ghanaians on social media have been commiserating with the owner of the shop over the theft

The owner of Ghanaian iPhone retail company, IgoodsghGhana Limited, has indicated that a group of armed robbers broken into his shop and stole every item.

Sharing a video on the company's Twitter handle, @igoodsghana, it was stated that the thieves undertook the operation at about three o'clock in the morning on August 1, 2021.

With all the goods worth hundreds of cedis gone, the owner of IgoodsGhana says that his shop will not be operating until further notice and all orders will be met after they resume.

Watch the CCTV footage recorded below:

Reactions from Ghanaians

After hearing the sad news, Ghanaians have been sharing their words of commiseration and thoughts on what the next line of action should be.

@Nanagyamfiii mentioned:

If only he is a Ghanaian and has registered on to one of our national cards, e police can use fingerprint to identify him.

@DeeMystikal said:

This is exactly what should be done but the police won’t do it. They will tell you to leave it to God and move on. It happened to me.

@WishwellP indicated:

I think these phone shops need to put a tracking device inside 3-5 phones and then place them with the other phones so they can easily track them when they are stolen with the other phones. So sad seeing this. Hopefully they catch him soon

This is not the first time iGoodsGhana suffered a misfortune.

In a previous report, the IgoodsghGhana Limited owner revealed that in 2020, he lost a whopping GHc 700,000 cedis because of a supplier he trusted.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on his official Twitter handle, the businessman disclosed that the incident happened in 2020 when he ordered his consignment and got empty boxes in return.

According to him, the goods ordered were iPhone 12, 12 pro and 12 pro max and he only got empty boxes shipped to him at the end of the deal.

