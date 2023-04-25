A Catholic priest is earning praise online for a symbolic gesture that many say is healthy for Ghana's religious tolerance

Reverend Father Martin Delali Attitson of the St. Mary Church at Asamankese joined Muslims in the area for special prayers to end Ramadan

Many people who trooped to the comment section of the Facebook post about the gesture have praised the priest for his foresight and maturity

Photos of a Roman Catholic priest joining Muslim prayers in the Eastern Region of Ghana have gone viral, as many say they demonstrate religious tolerance in Ghana.

Reverend Father Martin Delali Attitson, the assistant parish priest of the St. Mary Church at Asamankese, joined the Muslims in the community for special prayers to mark the end of Ramadan.

Father Martin Delali Attitson joined Muslims for prayers in Asamankese. Source: Facebook/@St. Mary Catholic Church, Asamankese

The photos of the event were published on St Mary’s Facebook page on April 22, 2023.

Reverend Father Martin Delali Attitson bows with Muslims for prayers to end Ramadan. Source: Facebook/@st.mary.asamankese

Some of the parishioners of the church joined the priest in the unifying gesture.

The post by the St Mary Catholic Church has triggered massive reactions.

Positive reactions trail Father Attitson's prayer with Muslims

Netizens have trooped to the comment section to express their admiration for Catholic priest for demonstrating religious maturity.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the noteworthy comments:

Mikdad Mohammed said:

"Rev. Fr. Atitson was my Senior at our Catholic JSS and he always showed respect and tolerance to people of other faiths. I am not surprised about this development. I hope he rises to the very top of the Catholic Church that trained me and him to treat everybody with respect and fairness. God bless the Catholic Church."

Iddrisu Fuseini said Muslims and Christians have a long history of peaceful co-existence:

"...read Qur'an chap 5 vrs 109-120 that tell the beautiful stories of Jesus in the Qur'an. St. Mary Catholic Church, Asamankese you may also share with them some of the historical moments that Muslims and Rome formed alliances against Persia. You can share with them how the Bishop of Jerusalem entrusted Romans and Christians under the protection of Muslims when Muslims took over the city. Infant, people whom I doubt may have studied church and religion histories commenting here do not know that the Qur'an in chapter 30 is named after Roman and how the chapter predicted the victory of Romans against the Persians.

"I do not know whether the Catholic creed allows for a priest to worship with other faiths but the priest of @St. Mary Catholic Church, Asamankese is not the first to do this. The Bishop of Jerusalem, the holy city in Christianity stood by Umar bin Khattab to pray side-by-side when Muslims took over the city. Reading is the medicine to ignorance and emotions. I come in peace, Salam."

Baba Sule shared his experience:

"I lived some parts of my life in Tease where a Catholic priest build a 2 bedroom house for a Muslim and he usually visits him. I attended a Catholic primary and junior high school where we shared our believes.

"I was once invited to teach how ablution is been performed. Living in peace with one another is not about religion but individual differences.

"We have catholic on this same page condemning what the priest did. Some Muslims also criticize sheikh Usman for visiting the Catholic church. I think we need to train ourselves to tolerate other people's view, religion, and culture."

Maxzy DeDweller praised the move:

"This what we need in the world ♥️♥️"

Bertrand Nii Adjei Kraku also said:

"ONE PEOPLE, ONE GOD "

Nana Kwaku:

"Wow nice one. God bless Fr"

Doris Yenkeleba:

"That is great to be United"

Abraham Korbla Klutsey:

"That is beautiful ❤️"

Tragic passing of Catholic priest becomes viral meme

YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that the sound bite "Eii Father Bernard" has become a viral sound heavily used by Ghanaians, but many have no idea the story behind the sound.

The sound originated from a video of a lady in despair and grief at the burial of the late Ghanaian Reverend Father Bernard Kofi Ackon.

The lady, who seemed to be in disbelief and shock, dived onto the coffin of the late reverend.

