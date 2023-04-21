Pastor Chris Oyakhilome to host ReachOut World Extravaganza

Founder and President of Loveworld Inc, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is set to host ReachOut World Extravaganza

Armed with Rhapsody of Realities in all known languages on Earth, Founder and President of Loveworld Inc, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is set to host ReachOut World Extravaganza on the 5th-6th of May 2023 an event celebrating the audacious move of the Church to fulfill Jesus’ mandate of spreading the Gospel to every part of the world.

Speaking at his periodic teaching program tagged ‘YourLoveworld’, which held on Tuesday, 18th April, he stated;

From one generation to another, the work of world evangelisation has been passed on uncompleted, but for the first time in history, we have the chance to take the gospel to the whole world. This is the first time that the Church has had such an extraordinary opportunity to finish this work which was started long ago by the Lord Jesus Christ himself and commissioned to His Apostles, and now to us through the generations.

For the first time, the Gospel of Jesus is being preached in all the world's known languages through Rhapsody of Realities. The blind and deaf are not left out; everyone has an opportunity. This is why we have organised Reachout World Extravaganza so you get to know what we are doing and how you can be a part of it.

We have Rhapsody for Children and teenagers, and for those who are visually impaired, we have the Braille version, which is also available in hundreds of languages.

Rhapsody of Realities is a daily devotional that contains teachings and messages from the Bible. It helps her readers grow spiritually in their walk as Christians. It has a one-year and two-year Bible study plan to help her readers read the Bible cover to cover in one calendar year. It is currently translated into 7,858 languages; the result of a 22-year-old project with many challenges, which made it an uphill task.

One of the greatest challenges encountered was that 42% of the languages in the world are endangered, and several were never recognised or documented before Rhapsody of Realities.

The ReachOut Extravaganza is for all Christians, and Christian organisations interested in taking the Gospel around the world, and it will hold online at reachoutworld.org on the aforementioned dates

