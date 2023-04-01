The sound bite "Eii Father Bernard" has recently become a viral sound heavily used by Ghanaians, but many have no idea the story behind the sound

The sound originated from a video of a lady in despair and grief at the burial of the late Reverend Father Bernard Kofi Ackon

The lady, who seemed to be in disbelief and shock, dived onto the coffin of the late reverend

The sound bite "Eii Father Bernard" has taken the internet by storm, as Ghanaians from all walks of life have been using it in their conversations and videos on social media.

This viral sound has become so popular that it is almost impossible to scroll through social media without coming across it. But what is the story behind this sound that has captured the hearts of Ghanaians?

The sound first gained popularity after a video of a lady went viral on social media. The footage showed the lady in despair and grief at the burial of the late Reverend Father Bernard Kofi Ackon, who passed on on February 21, 2023.

The lady, who seemed to be in disbelief and shock, dived onto the coffin of the late reverend, shouting "Eii Father Bernard, Eii Father Bernard".

The video quickly gained traction on social media, and the sound bite "Eii Father Bernard" became a viral sensation. Many regular folks and content creators have created numerous humorous videos using the soundbite "Eiii Father Bernard."

A lot of Ghanaians have no idea who Reverend Father Bernard Kofi Ackon was or what led to the lady's outburst of grief at his funeral.

According to reports from Catholic Trends Reverend Father Bernard Kofi Ackon was a well-respected Catholic Priest of St. John the Baptist Church in Saltpond, in the Western Region of Ghana. He is said to have been selfless and generous.

While the motive behind the woman's fall remains unclear, her actions have brought laughter and amusement to social media users across Ghana.

