Ghanaian gospel musician Obaapa Christy has explained why she charges event organisers to perform at events

The outstanding minister of God disclosed that as a public figure, she couldn't repeat her clothes to other programs

Obaapa Christy quoted a bible verse stating that the servant of God must make money from their God-given talents

Ghanaian gospel musician Obaapa Christy has revealed that she needs to make a living from her craft, so she charges for performing at various events.

As one of the guests on the United Showbiz show, the award-winning female artist said her makeup and dresses to perform at events are very expensive.

Every worker earns a salary at the end of the month, so she also needs to charge to take care of herself and her family.

Watch the snippet of the live entertainment program below;

Since day one, I started my music career, If I go to an interview and they ask me if I charge, I boldly tell them yes.

The dress you wear, you can’t repeat it. It is a job we do to glory the name of God. You saw after performing right now on this show, I had to go back and apply makeup again.

And the word of God says that the person who works for God make make money from it.

The dress you are wearing now, you can’t repeat it. Every worker takes salary from their bosses. As a christian, if a pastor calls me to perform, I charge because God bless you is not enough.

Some social media users have commented on the trending video

Some viewers of the United Showbiz show and fans of Obaapa Christy have reacted differently to the trending video.

@ebkhutchful

Jesus sent you to set make-up as a boundary to represent him; a gospel musician is not called to play concerts and charge; let's find God well.

@belinda_dewee_

I met her at one of the Makola shops in Accra, and Jesusher smell (perfume)is fire

@edwardlutterodt

Music is business but Ministry is not. Paul the Apostle emphasises the need for ministers of the gospel to be taken care of (1 Corinthians 9:9.. We mustn’t muzzle the ox that treads the corn. When someone comes in and ministers to you, it is a good, sound and scriptural practice to bless them according to your capacity and ability as a ministry. You don’t have to charge if the culture of honour is understood by whoever invites you.

@mczyno

Nokor3 3y3 baako p3… I like Her Honesty ❤️❤️❤️

