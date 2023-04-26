The wedding between a medical doctor and an engineer became a dramatic scene that many eyes were excited to see

A video that was recorded from the ceremony showed a medical team and a group of factory workers putting up the show

The workers pretended to have collapsed while the medical team performed CPR to make them come around

A wedding ceremony that is said to have taken place between an engineer and a medical doctor had them put up a show in a video that is trending on Ghana TikTok.

In the footage, the bride and the groom were joined by their colleagues from work dressed in their respective working uniforms.

The engineers who belonged in the man's category dramatically fell to the ground as though they had collapsed, while the ladies dressed as nurses came along to perform CPR on them.

After that, all the engineers woke up to dance with the medical team. The beautiful video was shared on the Tiktok handle @kaladi99.

Reactions to the wedding play by medical staff and factory workers at their colleagues' wedding

At the time of this report, the video had gotten more than 190k likes and 2 million views. Below are some of the heartwarming comments netizens shared under it.

Fadxie01 said:

how many of us has watched this video several times ...wow wat a nice play....you nailed it gyz...l really enjoyed

ednangoma316 stated:

this is beautiful ❤️someone to like my comment i really want to come back to this video

fay mentioned:

I am not entertaining anyone on my wedding day after giving them free food

Enny Does it All indicated:

I really think this is cute people doing what makes them happy on their big day

Jim Phiri added:

am marrying a doctor this is so wonderful. babe if you are one don't waste time to locate me am your soul mate

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian bride leaves everyone in awe as she dances to Camidoh’s hit track

In another video that YEN.com.gh was able to view, the stunning bride, who was dressed in a lovely sleeveless wedding gown, led the formation dance as the groom stood on the other side.

They were both jamming to Camidoh's Sugar Cane popular song.

Beautiful bride cries as she recounts how the groom supported her when no one did in an emotional video.

Also, while discussing how fortunate she is to have met her husband, a Ghanaian woman could not control her tears as she spoke.

In a video posted by @weddingavanue on TikTok, the young woman, who shone in her stunning wedding dress, broke down in tears as she described how supportive her husband has been throughout the years, even as she has fought to be a part of her own family.

