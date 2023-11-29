A Nigerian national was lynched after he attacked two women in Gomoa Akotsi in the Central Region

A 34-year-old Nigerian national was lynched after he attacked two women in Gomoa Akotsi, in the Central Region.

The deceased, identified as Ikechuku, allegedly stabbed two women at his residence.

According to an eyewitness account, Ikechuku stabbed the first woman in their shared residence.

When confronted by some residents, the escalation led to the second stabbing, where he wounded another woman.

Some residents were suspicious of the Nigerian during his 11-month stay there. They believed he may have been involved in some spiritual practices that may have led to his attack on the women.

The two women were rushed to the Winneba Trauma and Specialized Hospital for treatment.

Ikechuku's body has been conveyed to the police mortuary by the Gomoa Ojobi police for preservation.

Source: YEN.com.gh