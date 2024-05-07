A Ghanaian coupe has honoured the Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, by naming their child after him

The naming ceremony, which was held in Accra, saw other dignitaries, including NPP's former National Chairman Freddie Blay, gracing the occasion

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions as some were excited over the news while others were indifferent

A Ghana couple who greatly admire the current Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, has named their baby after him.

The couple, identified as Nana Yaw and Yvonne, honoured the IGP at a special baby naming ceremony in Accra.

George Akuffo Dampare, clad in his police attire, was present at the occasion.

The ceremony, filled with joy, brought together friends and loved ones to celebrate, who were all happy to welcome the baby into their lives.

A video making rounds online showcased the IGP walking graciously towards the couple. Beaming with smiles, the IGP spent a moment to see the baby, making a blessing gesture.

Other dignitaries who were captured in the video included NPP's former National Chairman, Freddie Blay.

Netizens react to video

The video has drawn various reactions from netizens. Some have expressed joy over the news; others also made fun of the issue.

@Twiter Highway wrote:

"Dampeezy."

@EkowAmoesi wrote:

"We are not serious as a state."

@Uncle Jay wrote:

"Make i name my son after Elon Musk make he come grace my occasion give me er."

@Mysty Kal wrote:

"My wife's due date is 6th December, i will name my baby after whoever wins the election."

@kwadwocypha wrote:

"The baby go turn inspector general."

@Amotia Lastborn wrote:

"Rich people play, poor man no fit talk."

