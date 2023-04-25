Social media users have been left in awe after some students dancing surfaced online

In a video, the five students joined a TikTok trend as they displayed nice formation dance moves

Netizens who reacted to the video were overjoyed with the way the five students danced beautifully

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Dance lovers on TikTok have heaped praises on some students of Mount Mary College of Education after they proved that although they study hard in school they still make time to have fun.

In a video that has gone viral, the male and female students who were in their uniforms and were standing in front of a classroom jammed to Kwamz Original's track "You dey feel the vibe".

Teacher trainees display nice formation dance moves Photo credit:@na_ama18/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Eager to prove a point, the five students showed amazing formation dance moves as they bogeyed with energy and delight.

It was evident from the way they danced beautifully that they had been preparing and rehearsing for some time now.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

At the time of writing the report, the captivating video had gained a lot of traction.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians praise the students for how well they danced

Social media users who reacted to the video praised the student for sharing their fun moment on TikTok.

AK replied:

Madam you and I know you miss dorm

biggles847 revealed:

As if you like going to class

JAYLEO added:

Give dem

ATTC boy shows nice dance moves

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a student of the Accra Technical Training Center opted to release some stress after a hard day's work at school by showing some slick dance moves.

A TikTok video showed the moment when the young boy in his uniform was seen looking at a mobile phone when he suddenly handed it over to a friend and decided to exhibit some popping dance moves.

He then switched his dance style to suit the Azonto beat which was being played in the background.

Kumaca student shows off nice dance moves

Also, another student of the Kumasi Academy has amazed netizens with her dazzling dance moves as she joined the viral TikTok dance challenge.

The short clip showed the young student in her school uniform standing in the middle of the road where she jammed to Arya Starr's Stability hit song.

The teenager dances with confidence as she exhibited slick leg moves and amazing body swerves to prove a point that she also got it.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh