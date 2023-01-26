A beautiful young bride could not hold back as she cried when reciting her wedding vowels on the altar

In a video on TikTok, the lady praised her husband for being there when nobody was at a point in her life

The young lady vowed to repay her husband by being a good and loving wife through thick and thin

A Ghanaian bride could not keep her emotions in check as she cried while recounting how fortunate she is to have met her husband.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @weddingavanue the young lady who glowed in her beautiful wedding gown got teary as she recounted how her husband has been very supportive even when she struggled to find a sense of belonging from her own family.

Ghanaian bride speaks on how groom has supported her in tough times Photo credit@weddingavanue/TikTok

She said for the past five years, her husband had been her pillar urging her on through difficult times and showing her unconditional love.

She pledged to love him and also be a good wife.

The emotional 2-minute and 2-second video which was captioned “the type of love that can make you tear up” had raked in over 47,000 likes and 300 comments at the time of writing the report.

Netizens who saw the video congratulated the pair on their union and wished them a marriage of bliss.

Abyna:

The love of our life wanted to wipe off all the makeup why but still awww

Enyonam:

May love find us all love is indeed a beautiful thing to find

Mia Mamsabea:

God bless your Home Queen … felt it when she said I struggled to find Love and sense of belonging even with my family

firstimpression:

Eiii...all these promises from one human being. Eii! no one mistake from you mpo wao super hero

Bride sheds tears of joy

Previously YEN.com.gh reported that a video showing a bride crying as she prepared for her wedding ceremony has stirred emotional reactions by netizens on social media.

She was surrounded by her bridesmaids fixing the veil on Jasmine's hair after a word of prayer

While the reason for her tears is unknown, one of the ladies behind her noticed her crying. The lady who seemingly knew why she cried jokingly said;

"Ok these are the last tears for the day, ok?"

