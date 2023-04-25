A video showing twin boys showing off an impressive dance move has raised eyebrows online

The 2 kids who joined a viral TikTok trend proved they could dance as they did so with energy and passion

Social media users who reacted to the video applauded the kids for entertaining dance lovers

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Two adorable Ghanaian twin kids have made an impression on social media users after a nice video of them dancing surfaced on the internet.

The video that was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @t_twins showed the kids in the uniform dancing passionately to D-Jay's Morning Stress track which has become like a TikTok anthem.

Twin kids display energetic dance moves Photo credit:@t_twins/TikTok

Source: TikTok

As if they were dancing for a prize, the boys danced with energy not minding whether their moves followed a pattern.

The nice video which had generated a lot of reactions had raked in over 26,000 and 100 comments at the time of writing the report.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the dance moves by the twin kids

Netizens who reacted to the video were full of praise for the two boys.

princekobina replied:

this kids dance better than some of us

Lonia added:

They love dancing the problem is they don't know how to dance but I love them for trying

Ambassador

Take mr brown colar man to next talented kids

Gisele recated:

the kids is beautiful and dance i proud

ATTC boy show nice dance moves

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a student of the Accra Technical Training Center opted to release some stress after a hard day's work at school by showing some slick dance moves.

A TikTok video showed the moment when the young boy in his uniform was seen looking at a mobile phone when he suddenly handed it over to a friend and decided to exhibit some popping dance moves.

He then switched his dance style to suit the Azonto beat which was being played in the background.

Kumaca student shows off nice dance moves

Also, another student of the Kumasi Academy has wowed peeps with her dazzling dance moves as she joined the viral TikTok dance challenge.

The short clip captured the young student in her school uniform standing in the middle of the road where she jammed to Arya Starr's Stability hit song.

The teenager dances with confidence as she exhibited slick leg moves and amazing body swerves to prove a point that she also got it.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh