Okudzeto Ablakwa continues his scandalous revelations about the National Cathedral project with a new damaging allegation of identity theft on May 4, 2023

The opposition MP for North Tongu claims the Cathedral secretariat in Ghana has used the Social Security Number of one Jose Salgado, a deceased person, to register an affiliated entity in the US

The MP wants Nana Akufo-Addo to dissolve the Cathedral board and probe the allegations

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Opposition Member of Parliament for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has released more damaging allegations about the National Cathedral project in a Facebook post on May 4, 2023.

Along with photos of what appears to be credible correspondence with US state authorities, Ablakwa has disclosed that an entity of the National Cathedral of Ghana has been registered in the United States of America with a dead man's identity.

He claims that the March 2021 incorporation documents of the National Cathedral of Ghana and Bible Museum Foundation, Inc in Washington, D.C. were executed with the identity of one Jose Salgado.

L-R: Ablakwa stands at one of the addresses on the Cathedral incorporation documents in the US; Jose Salgado's Social Security ID and the site of the project. Source: Facebook/okudzetoablakwa.

Source: Facebook

Jose Salgado, a man with many aliases, died in 2014, Ablakwa disclosed in what he calls "Episode 2" of the "SOA Oversight". SOA are his initials.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Ablakwa has said he will reveal more rot with the controversial National Cathedral project in the coming days.

National Cathedral Secretariat accused of identity theft

The May 4, 2023, Facebook post by the opposition National Democratic Congress lawmaker said the use of a fake identity of a deceased person to register a non-profit affiliated with the National Cathedral project represents a grave crime.

"The Identity Theft and Assumption Deterrence Act of 1998 (ITADA), which amended Title 18 of the United States Code (18 U.S.C. § 1028) to include specific provisions related to identity theft is a really dreaded law.

"Many have been convicted for the crime of identity theft in cases where they have wrongfully acquired another person’s Personal Identifying Information for fraud or deception for economic gain," he warned.

Okudzeto Ablakwa published this screen grab of the details of one Jose Salgado as evidence that his allegation that the National Cathedral project is involved in fraudulent activities in the US.

Source: Facebook

He went on to state that the Employer ID Number for the National Cathedral of Ghana and Bible Museum Foundation, Inc is: 86-3859197, which is the same as the Social Security Number of Jose Salgado.

"It has therefore emerged beyond any scintilla of doubt that the Social Security Number of a deceased young male Hispanic who died 9 years ago was fraudulently used to incorporate Ghana’s national cathedral in Washington, D.C," he stated.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa published this document as proof that the National Cathedral stole the Identity of a dead man to register an affiliate entity in the US. Source: Facebook/@okudzetoablakwa

Source: Facebook

Ablakwa urges Akufo-Addo to dissolve National Cathedral board, probe allegations

Okudzeto Ablakwa wants Akufo-Addo to pull the brakes on the National Cathedral project and probe all the allegations of corruption and underhand dealing that he and others have brought against the national project.

"It’s purely incredulous that these grave crimes would be associated to the building of the Lord’s Temple," he said.

Ablakwa releases 5 bombshells about National Cathedral project

YEN.com.gh reported that in Episode 1 of the SOA Oversight, the MP dropped new bombshells about the controversial National Cathedral project.

The opposition NDC MP disclosed in a Facebook post on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, that he and his "international partners" have made scandalous discoveries about the project.

Among other things, the MP disclosed that the National Cathedral project is incorporated in the United States of America under a different name with a fraudulent address.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh