The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has disclosed that it is already investigating some of the allegations contained in Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng's report on illegal mining.

In a press release dated Tuesday, May 2, 2023, the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, said some of the investigations have been ongoing since 2010.

"The OSP will take necessary action against all persons deemed culpable of corruption and corruption-related offences in the mining sector," Agyebeng promised in the release.

Investigations into some of the claims started in 2010 - OSP

The OSP said on October 10, 2022, it published that it had commenced an investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences bordering on illegal mining activities.

That investigation, according to the OSP, targeted the activities and expenditure of the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).

Specifically, they concern the seizure and management of heavy machinery used in illegal mining, and vehicles among others.

Also, officials of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, the Forestry Commission and other public officials and private persons are being investigated.

Former minister Prof Frimpong-Boateng alleged in a leaked report that top government and party officials are neck-deep in illegal mining in Ghana.

He said in the report that went viral that corrupt state and NPP officials recruit Chinese to engage in illegal mining.

Prof Frimpong-Boateng names 3 Jubilee House appointees in report

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Prof Frimpong-Boateng disclosed in his report that people close to the presidency have been taking actions that run contrary to the national fight against illegal mining.

He disclosed in the report that Laud Commey, Charles Nii Teiko and Frank Asiedu Bekoe are three appointees at the Jubilee House supporting the menace.

The report and its contents have gripped Ghanaians but the Jubilee House has rubbished the contents as hearsay.

Source: YEN.com.gh