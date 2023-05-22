Some 90 Ghanaians living in Dubai have been deported to Accra following a clampdown by immigration officials in the wealthy Arab country

They arrived at the Kotoka International Airport in two batches on May 19, 2023, and May 20, 2023

Meanwhile, more Ghanaian deportees are expected in Accra in the coming days since there are more than 400 known Ghanaian immigrants living illegally in the UAE

Immigration authorities in the United Arab Emirates are clamping down on illegal migrants in the oil-rich state and have so far deported about 90 Ghanaians said to be living in the country without proper documentation.

According to reports monitored by YEN.com.gh on the subject, the Ghanaian deportees from UAE arrived in Accra on May 19 and May 20, 2023.

"The deportees were in two batches via Emirates and Ethiopian Airlines and went through the necessary processes of the Ghana Immigration Service at the Kotoka International Airport before being handed over to the National Investigation Bureau (NIB) for further action," reports MyNewsGH.

Ghanaian deportees arrived in Dubai through fake recruitment agents

According to people with insight into the matter, the Ghanaians who found themselves in the Arab country did so through fake recruitment agents.

Meanwhile, a few of the deportees had also overstayed their visas.

Over 400 non-documented Ghanaians in Dubai

According to the report, more Ghanaian deportees from Dubai will soon arrive at the Kotoka International Airport because that are about 431 Ghanaians known to be living illegally in Dubai.

It is also reported that a significant number of the 431 illegal immigrants in Dubai are in detention after being promised lucrative jobs by agents who smuggled them into the country only to be faced with a different reality.

"Sources at the Ghana Immigration Service revealed...that more deportees are expected in the coming days as the number that has so far arrived in the country is just a fraction of those expected," MyNewsGH reported.

40 Ghanaians deported from United States for various crimes

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) received 40 Ghanaian deportees from the United States of America (USA) in a similar fashion 2019.

They were deported for various offences ranging from the trafficking of banned substances, assault, vehicle theft, burglary, fraud, domestic violence and immigration-related issue.

They arrived on board a chartered flight from the US, Omni Air International Boeing 777 - OAE 328.

Ghanaian man in Germany claims he doesn’t regret travelling through Libya

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man has got tongues wagging after he went public on why he abandoned his home country in search of greener pastures abroad.

In a video on TikTok, the man said he was determined to get to Germany and remained unperturbed when he was deported on his first attempt.

Netizens who reacted to the video praised him for his courage with some commending him for escaping the shackles of poverty.

