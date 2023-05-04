The National Cathedral Secretariat has released a statement to counter five allegations or bombshells by MP Okudzeto Ablakwa about the project

The Secretariat said in the statement dated May 2, 2023, that the allegations are false and meant to damage the reputation of the project and people associated with it

The Secretariat further responded to each of the five allegations in the four-page statement

The Secretariat of the National Cathedral project has responded to all five allegations of underhand dealings brought against the secretariat by opposition MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu in the Volta Region, posted on Facebook on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, that he and his international partners have found sleazy dealings by the secretariat in the US.

Among the 5 allegations or "bombshells" is the claim that the address of a registered entity for the National Cathedral of Ghana is fraudulent.

Cathedral Secretariat responds to Ablakwa

However, in a press release dated May 2, 2023, the National Cathedral Secretariat said none of the five claims of underhand dealings and murky transactions are true.

The statement signed by the Executive Director of the National Cathedral Secretariat Dr Paul Opoku-Mensah said, while his outfit welcomes Ablakwa's probing questions, he must do so through the right channels.

"...parliamentary oversight is not exercised on social media, but in Parliament or through statutory bodies established for the purpose," he said.

National Cathedral registered in the USA to raise funds

Dr Opoku-Mensah explained that the National Cathedral is registered under a different name, "National Cathedral of Ghana and Bible Museum Inc" as a special-purpose vehicle to raise funds for the project.

He explained further that that entity is not a branch of the National Cathedral of Ghana.

Dr Opoku-Mensah also said it is not accurate that the address of the special-purpose National Cathedral of Ghana and Bible Museum Inc is fraudulent as Ablakwa has said.

Ablakwa had said the address led him to a ramshackle "warehouse".

However, Dr Opoku-Mensah stated that a nonprofit in the US needs a registered agent in the state of registration.

"This DC address is a 'holding address' that receives notices from the regulatory authorities and forwards them to the Nonprofit," the Executive Director of the National Cathedral of Ghana stated.

