Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has dropped new bombshells about the controversial National Cathedral project

The opposition NDC MP for North Tongu disclosed in a Facebook post on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, that he and his "international partners" have been to the United States and made scandalous discoveries about the project

Among other things, the MP disclosed that the National Cathedral project is incorporated in the United States of America under a different name with a fraudulent address

A fierce critic of the National Cathedral Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has released what he says is the first of a series of bombshells he intends to release about the project in the coming days.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for North Tongu has made a riveting exposé on Facebook on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

He said he made the new revelations about the controversy-hit National Cathedral project after a trip to the United States of America.

Ablakwa stands at the alleged false address of a consultant of the Cathedral project (L) and the current site of the National Cathedral project. Source: Facebook/@okudzetoablakwa, Getty Images.

He explained that he and his "international partners" made the scandalous findings from the investigations into the National Cathedral operations in the United States of America.

The following is a chronology of the five key things the outspoken MP's long post on Facebook disclosed:

1. The project is incorporated in the US state, of Washington DC under a different name

The MP said discoveries about the project in the US indicate that the project has been incorporated in the US state of Washington DC under the name "National Cathedral of Ghana and Bible Museum Foundation, Inc."

However, this name is different from what was incorporated in Ghana some two years earlier (on July 18, 2029) as the "National Cathedral of Ghana."

Ablakwa revealed in a write-up that the project is registered in the US state of Washington DC under the name: "National Cathedral of Ghana and Bible Museum Foundation, Inc.”

He disclosed that the project incorporated in the US has the effective date of its Certificate of Incorporation as May 3, 2021, and was signed by Josef G. Gasimov, Superintendent of Corporations, Corporations Division.

2. None of the respected clergy listed as a member of the board of Trustees is listed in the US documents

He disclosed further that the prominent clergy who serve as Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana in Ghana are not listed in the articles of incorporation or listed as "governors" in documents submitted to US authorities.

"In US corporate terms 'governor' typically refers to a member of the board of directors," he explained.

Publishing what he said is evidence of his claim along with the Facebook post, he discloses that the names of governors and authorised persons as contained in the "Two-Year Report for Domestic & Foreign Filing Entity" are as follows:

Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah, Eric Okyere Darko and Dr. Vernon Darko.

He added that despite the three members who are listed names as trustees in the US documentation, only one of them is contained in counterpart registration papers of the National Cathedral of Ghana.

"We know Dr Paul Opoku-Mensah as the Executive Director of the 'National' Cathedral Secretariat, however, it is unclear why the government preferred Mr Eric Okyere Darko and Dr Vernon Darko over and above the prominent clergy serving on the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana," he quizzed.

3. Address of the National Cathedral project in the US is "fraudulent"

According to Ablakwa equally strange is his discovery that the address provided on both the “National” Cathedral of Ghana website and to US authorities as the official address of the National Cathedral of Ghana and Bible Museum Foundation, Inc. borders on criminality.

He posted the following on Facebook:

The advertised address is: National Cathedral of Ghana and Bible Museum Foundation, Inc.

1090 Vermont AVE NW,

Washington, DC 20005.

Meanwhile, the Incorporated name has never existed at that address, Ablakwa said.

4. The "consultant" who was paid $6 million does not operate from listed address

Ablakwa disclosed that he was astounded to find that one Cary Lee Summers, a man described as a consultant with the Nehemiah Group, and paid $6 million by the government of Ghana does not and has never had an office at the address stated on the official documents.

"On the 'National' Cathedral website, the website of Nehemiahgroup.io and with official documents filed with US authorities, Cary Lee Summers provides this address for his Nehemiah Group: 3119 S Scenic Ave, Suite A, Springfield, MO 65807.

"When we arrived at that address, there was nothing about the Nehemiah Group. We surprisingly saw quite a ramshackle warehouse with the inscription: Churchill Coffee Company, Wholesale Division," Ablakwa disclosed.

He said while standing at the warehouse and assessing the area, which has portions Cary Lee Summers stepped out of the building and made it into his photos. He attached the photo of Summers entering his car from the building in casual attire.

5. Identity of two men in US incorporation documents disclosed

Finally, the opposition MP disclosed that his checks have found more about the identities of two hitherto unknown people listed on the incorporation documents of the National Cathedral project.

"Eric Okyere Darko was appointed to the Board of the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF) by President Akufo-Addo and sworn in by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta on October 12, 2021 — a few months after he was listed as one of three governors of the National Cathedral of Ghana and Bible Museum Foundation, Inc," he said.

According to Ablakwa, Eric Okyere Darko was also one of the lawyers for Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, in his case against investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Also, Dr. Vernon Darko is the founder and CEO of EQUIPXP® (EXP), a small business exporter.

"It is not clear what his usefulness will be to a National Cathedral project," Ablakwa stated.

Minority blocks GH¢80 million funding for Cathedral project

YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that Minority MPs have blocked the allocation of GH¢80 million for the controversial national cathedral project at the committee level.

The Trade and Industry Committee voted against the allocation for the cathedral project by an 11 to 10 majority decision.

Minority MPs say the country does not need such a cash-demanding project considering its current economic situation.

Akufo-Addo slams “Sanballat and Tobiah” fighting Cathedral project

Also, in a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Akufo-Addo said he won't stop the cathedral project despite the wild opposition from civil society and some members of the public.

He said those who are fighting him over the construction of the project are Sanballat and Tobiah in the bible.

They tried repeatedly to destroy the prophet Nehemiah and four times they attempted to lure him to a meeting where they can harm him.

Dr Manteaw says Akufo-Addo gradually becoming the worst president in Ghana's history

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Dr Steve Manteaw, a renowned policy analyst, has said Nana Akufo-Addo could easily go down in history as the worst president of Ghana.

The Co-Chair of the Ghana Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative says the presidency's handling of the allegations contained in Prof Frimpong-Boateng's report on illegal mining is poor.

Dr Manteaw told Neat FM that the allegations contained in Prof Frimpong-Boateng's report are too serious for the presidency to downplay them.

