The Chairman of the Church of Pentecost in Ghana has narrated a riveting story about how a 7-year-old boy prayed his dead father back to life

Apostle Eric Nyamekye disclosed on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, that the boy, Emmanuel Kofi Kpentor, prayed for Daniel Kwaku Kabre (his father) to return to life after a hospital declared his father dead

He narrated the story while delivering his State-of-the-Church address to councillors as a testimony to the power of prayer

The leader of the Church of Pentecost in Ghana Apostle Eric Nyamekye has shared a miraculous story about how a seven-year-old boy manifested the enormous power of prayer.

Delivering an address at the 46th Session of the General Council Meetings of the church on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, Apostle Nyamekye said the incident happened in the Oti Region of Ghana.

The event was held at the Pentecost Convention Centre at Gomoa-Fetteh in the Central Region.

Apostle Nyamekye discloses names of miracle boy and father who was brought back to life

The Chairman of the Church of Pentecost disclosed that the name of the boy is Emmanuel Kofi Kpentor and the father who was brought back to life is Daniel Kwaku Kabre.

He said the boy's dad, an idol worshipper, was pronounced dead by the Worawora Government Hospital and was to be sent to the mortuary.

After the health officials said the man had died, family members lost hope.

“...his seven-year-old son, Emmanuel Kofi Kpentor, said he would not allow them to take the body of his dead father to the mortuary until he had prayed for the father to wake up,” Pentecost News quoted Apostle Nyamekye.

He disclosed that due to the boy's insistence to pay for his dead father, the medical personnel allowed his request.

But while Kabre's body was being transported to the mortuary, the corpse of the 7-year-old's father started moving.

This compelled medical staff transporting the body to the mortuary to rush him back to the doctors for medical attention.

Apostle Nyamekye narrated the story as testimony that prayer works

According to a report on Pentecost News, the story is a testament that in Christ Jesus all things are possible, including the dead coming back to life.

Apostle Nyamekye told the gathering that after the man returned to life, he gave his life to Christ.

The man and his wife were baptised on June 26, 2022.

