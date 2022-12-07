The Church of Pentecost has barred its members in Ghana and elsewhere from the production and sale of alcohol and cigarettes

The church says its members must emulate the works of Christ Jesus and his Apostles and make those reflect in their work and other endeavours

The church also prohibits its members from engaging in premarital sex since it could result in expulsion of any member found engaging in the act

The rules of conduct for the members of the Church of Pentecost includes a curious one that prohibits members from production and selling alcohol, cigarettes and narcotics.

In an exhaustive dos and don'ts for new members that has been sighted by YEN.com.gh, the church urges members that their businesses and transactions should be Bible-based, honest and transparent.

"A true child of God should not deal in items known to be detrimental to the spiritual, mental and physical health of others, e.g., alcohol, cigarettes and narcotic dr*gs," the rules of conduct states.

The church also stressed marital fidelity and chastity before and during the marriage.

"Pre-marital and extra-marital relationships have no place in the Church of God; members found in such relationships should be punished by suspension and/ or withdrawal from fellowship,” the church has admonished.

These and many others were contained in rules and conduct for members issued by the General Secretary of the church Apostle Nana Yaw Kumi Jnr on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

The Pentecostal church has a presence in more than 135 countries worldwide. Its current Chairman and highest officer, is Apostle Eric Nyamekye.

