The third edition of Mr and Miss Autism Ghana has been held in grand style with 6 adorable contestants

Monalisa Fynn Aikins, a 15-year-old girl from Cape Coast, emerged as the Queen, while Fynn Aikins, a 17-year-old boy, was crowned the King

Miss Edem Faire, an eloquent and elegant icon was crowned an ambassador to represent the contestants

Elphonzo Kwapong Larbi, a 17-year-old Ghanaian boy from Swedru and Monalisa Fynn Aikins, a 15-year-old girl from Cape Coast, have been crowned the King and Queen of Verna Mr and Miss Autism Ghana 2023.

The programme aims to reduce the stigma faced by parents of autistic children while also fostering a greater understanding of the potential of people with autism in society.

In the 2023 edition of the pageant, the third edition organized by Afi Antonio, the founder of the Afi Antonio Foundation, there were six contestants.

Sarah Amoako and Justine Wudu placed second and third in the girls' category, while Marvin Attah Dennis and Saviour Koblah Wudu were second and third in the boys' category.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Afi Antonio revealed that the winners were selected based on the number of likes they got on their pictures on social media.

"We do not judge the contestants by their skills or abilities because each one of them is unique in their own way, which makes it impossible to grade them on a specific scale".

Because most contestants are non-verbal, an eloquent and elegant lady called Miss Edem Faire was crowned an ambassador to assist them.

The King and Queen won a cash prize of GH¢1,500 each, while the rest got GH¢1,000 each, along with other goodies.

Ghanaians react to the Verna Mr & Miss Autism pageant

Lots of social media users admired the beautiful photos from the pageant. Some of their thoughts have been shared below.

Odamea Amoako said:

It was an amazing and life-changing experience. It was nice to meet you in person. You speak so well!

KojoLumour Ameye commented:

Congratulations Afi. This is an area that many will not even try to venture into, but you are doing it with joy. God bless you.

