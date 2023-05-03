A male student at the University of Ghana School of Pharmacy named only as Neequaye has reportedly died

After the young man's untimely passing was reported on social media, many people were devastated

The tweet from the Voice of Legon (@voice_of_legon) received more than 1,000 reactions, with many expressing heartbreak

A driven male University of Ghana School of Pharmacy student, identified only as Neequaye, has reportedly passed away.

The unexpected demise of the young man has left many heartbroken after his death was announced via social media.

The cause of Neequaye's death is yet to be made public

Neequaye's death by Voice of Legon (@voice_of_legon) on Twitter. However, the cause of his passing was not given.

Student of the University of Ghana reportedly dead.

Source: Getty Images

''Rest well, Neequaye UG School of Pharmacy student,'' the handle shared with the caption on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

The Voice of Legon announced the abrupt passing with a touching picture of the deceased in a white coat.

More than 73,000 people had seen the post, which received over 100 retweets, 46 quotes, and more than 1,000 likes at the time of this publication.

Netizens who took to the comments section could not contain their emotions, as many noted they were devastated by Neequaye's death.

See the post below:

Reactions to Neequaye's death

@Jurassi85866514 commented:

Life is like a shadow; it passes by quickly.

@princekelvin96 said:

Rest in peace man

@lil_raldie posted:

Rest well bruh, but wetin kill am.

@Amalee commented:

May we not die before our time. RIP.

@DanielBrink18 commented:

This is serious. Somebody go br3 reach this stage, then death go come take am.

Source: YEN.com.gh