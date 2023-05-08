A gentleman who got the opportunity to travel from Ghana to Canada went with his Aki-Ola textbook

An older man who saw him with the book immediately took his phone to record and make fun of the young man

Lots of Ghanaians who cracked up after seeing the video shared hilarious reactions in the comment section

A young man from Ghana could not defend himself in a rather hilarious video when he was spotted with his cherished Aki-Ola textbook from his home country.

In the video that has gathered thousands of reactions and views after it was posted on the TikTok handle @donjmoni, the person who was heard making fun of the gentleman seemed like an older sibling or relative.

He was heard telling the new immigrant that the textbook was needless because the level of education in his new country, Canada, is more advanced.

Boy being laughed at after taking his Aki-Ola abroad Photo credit: @donjmoni

Source: TikTok

"Why will you bring Aki-Ola here? In this place, we don't learn trash, we do quality education. This book is not going to be useful to you in this country," the man said in Twi.

Many react to video of boy with Aki-Ola in Canada

Check out some of the hilarious comments that were dropped under the viral video.

NolimitRich indicated:

You’ll be amazed what we learn in Ghana. If you compare it to the western world,we are on top. corruption and our politicians are holding us back

Starlet-Omie1 stated:

He didn't fin x and y in ghana,he wants to continue with his search in Canada. Abeg help him search wai

Tomtin added:

Akoa nu aben…I remember JHS my dad told me that I will be traveling…Ei I burnt the maths book and science nyinaa herh

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh