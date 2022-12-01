Photos of Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus and goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi from the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar have gone viral

This comes after the two continue to make an indelible mark in the hearts of Ghanaians with their impeccable performance at every game

The probability of Ghanaians using their images as the cover of exercise books and other paraphernalia has sparked conversations online

Following Ghana's impeccable performance at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar, many Ghanaians have taken to social media to express their views on the Black Stars.

Kudus And Ati Zigi rocking the Ghana jerseys. Photo Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

One tweet that has since gone viral, though deleted by the owner, @Samantha_Arhin, talked about particular photos of Black Stars players Mohammed Kudus and Lawrence Ati Zigi embracing the covers of exercise books, and ludo boards, among others.

Ghana has a tradition of putting the faces of instrumental and popular figures on the covers of exercise books, ludo boards, and on national calendars, among others.

The post has sparked massive reactions as others list suggested items and places that would have the faces of these Black Stars players.

This comes after these two became household names for their extraordinary performance at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Photos of Kudus and Ati Zigi that would embrace exercise books, ludo boards, and many other Ghanaian items sparks reactions

bail_kay__ opined:

Barbering shop wallpaper about to change

naya_fensi said:

With a multiplication table at the back

deniro_roth_26 commented:

Need them on the presidential diary 2023 tbh

tae_creates remarked:

And a WASSCE question

mandy_o_candy remarked:

And calendars plus posters… oh, and billboards, lol!

hovedada_ said:

If they win on Friday, we will make a limited edition Aki Ola kraa

hovedada_ remarked:

And it’s not even a joke

estillo18 said:

We beg!!! Instead of the Ronaldos & others

emslittledetail_ commented:

Kudus nyame #taxis and trotro

Source: YEN.com.gh