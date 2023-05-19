A Nigerian boy who broke Guinness World Records when he was 15 years old said that his feats did not get any publicity

Now a mechanic, Vincent spoke about the different tasks he did to achieve the records, which included passes

Nigerians who reacted to his video said Hilda Baci became popular with her record because she had a good publicity team

A young Nigerian boy, Vincent Okezie, whose record-breaking story went viral after Hilda Baci's cooking feat, has spoken in an interview with Lucky Udu.

In a video, the boy spoke about the numerous achievements he had. One of them was the most amount of passes a person has made while on the back of another person.

People said the boy never had publicity like Hilda. Photo source: @luckyudu

Nigerian boy with 5 Guinness World Records

Vincent said it is sad that despite all his records, he did not get any celebration from Nigerians. He lamented having to resort to being a mechanic apprentice.

Speaking further about Vincent, his manager said they did their best to publicise his achievement, but their resources were limited.

The manager, however, told Lucky Udu that the Anambra state government once gave two of his mentees who had records scholarships.

Watch the video below:

Those who reacted to the post noted that he did not have a good PR, which was why nobody celebrated him.

Below are some of the reactions:

Newworld Trust said:

"The boy face the tell me a different age."

Alayemoni said:

"Who give ham d award without nobody knowing."mmm

Cakes in Lagos/Fuoye said:

"He needed better PR, Hilda had the greatest team."

user2426449127089 said:

"LAGOS.... if you dont get it for get about it."

itzplenty said:

"I think say if u win this award u will b placed on life time salary until some one breaks the record."

Peace said:

"Hmmm what is award if money is not involved."

Nuel said:

"PR is very important. I celebrate him but He didn’t get a good PR. Hilda did a lot of PR (not comparing). He didn’t get a lot of PR."

Source: Legit.ng