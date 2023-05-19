A video of young man expressing his grief after being jilted by a lady has sparked reactions online

In a video, efforts by onlookers to calm the young man down and seek explanations on what happened proved futile

Netizens who reacted to the video have consoled the young man, with many urging him to remain strong

A young Ghanaian man has now become the talk of town after his heartbreak love story went viral.

This sad development comes after the young man was captured in a video wailing in public after being jilted by his girlfriend.

Young man cries as lover breaks up with him Photo credit: @kojobosskhid115/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In the video, the young man who seen seated on the floor was heard telling some concerned onlookers that his girlfriend had jilted him.

Efforts by the people around to console and get him off the floor yielded no results, as he soaked his dress with tears.

Although it remains unknown what might have led to the breakup, the actions of the young man are evident that he was madly in love with the said lady and never anticipated that his love story will end in tears.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathere dover 65,000 likes and over 1000 comments.

Watch the below video

Ghanaians react to the heart break story of the young man

Netizens who reacted to the video consoled the young man with many asking him to learn lessons from the setback and move on with his life.

prosper reatced:

new customer. you are welcome you are welcome to the broken hearts company limited

Fosuaa Sarpong said::

I believe there's a particular girl that loves him but he doesn't like the girl

The one you love con leave you never see anything

NAAYHÀR

Awwwwn the worst feeling ever , hmmm i feel ur pain

user3611785687619 added:

kwerrr ojon be study ooo nowadays no love adey tell no love this era go find anada 1 den pay her back

